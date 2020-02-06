Oman to take part in Arabian Gulf Security 2 in UAE

Muscat: A team of special task force command at the Royal Oman Police (ROP) left on Thursday for the United Arab Emirates to participate in the Joint Tactical Drill (Arabian Gulf Security 2) of the GCC Security Units.

The drill aims to enhance the joint security work in the areas of cooperation, coordination and planning between the security services and unify concepts to confront all kinds of risks. The drill also aims to exchange experiences and information between the security agencies in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.