Oman to study potential for 10 new small ports

Asyad Group — the Sultanate’s transportation and logistics flagship — plans to evaluate the commercial and logistics benefits associated with the potential development of small and medium size ports at various locations along Oman’s lengthy coastline.

As many as 10 locations have been identified as prospective for the development of modest-size ports to serve local markets as well as complement larger seaports in the vicinity. Potential sites include Daba (Musandam Governorate), Liwa and Al Khabourah (North Al Batinah), Musannah (South Al Batinah), Sur, and Masirah (South Al Sharqiyah), Mahout (Al Wusta Governorate) and Al Shuwaymiyah, Sadah and Mirbat (Dhofar Governorate).

Last week, Asyad Group floated a tender for the appointment of a consultant to undertake an ‘Economic Study for Commercialisation of Small and Medium Ports’ in the Sultanate.

“The consultant will assess and prioritise each port against criterion as it applies to each cargo sector to determine the optimum role and competitive value proposition for each port, highlighting the economic and social impact of the identified port. The key overall principle is the logistics value to the customer,” the state-owned transport and logistics conglomerate noted in a brief introduction on the study.

In addition, the selected consultant is required to identify the value proposition associated with each location based on, among other factors, its ability to complement the operations of major seaports, meet local market demands through imports and exports of different commodities, and offer integrated logistics solutions.

Furthermore, the study will pinpoint the proposed port’s potential to contribute to tourism activities, notably by attracting leisure boats, doubling as a marina, or supporting other types of marine-based coastal tourism and adventure activities.

As part of its remit, the consultant will also evaluate the beneficial socioeconomic impacts of the port development on local communities and the wider region. The firm will also study the minimum infrastructure requirements of the new port, its positioning in the logistics value chain, and its specific appeal, if any, for certain customer segments or commodity types.

Interested bidders have until August 19, 2019 to submit their offers.

Asyad Group (Oman Global Logistics Group) has a mandate to develop Oman’s logistics capabilities and to foster investment opportunities in the logistics sector. It has set up a dedicated arm, named ‘Marafi’, to operate and manage port developments and related investments in Oman and the wider region. Marafi currently has Port Sultan Qaboos, Port Khasab, Shinas Port, and Suwaiq Port in its portfolio.

