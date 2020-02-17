Main 

Oman to see major growth in hospitality sector: Report

Muscat: The hotel projects worth nearly $23 billion will be developed in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region by 2023, of which Oman’s share is expected to be $2 billion.

As per the forecast revealed ahead of the Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC), hospitality markets of Oman and Egypt are expected to return to the forefront of development in the region.

The Jumeriah hotel project in Muscat Bay property will be completed later this year, the report said.

 

