Oman to regulate ‘anti-competitive behaviour’ in telecom sector

The chairman of the Board of Directors of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has issued a Decision 59/2020, amending some provisions of Decision No. 70/2013 regarding the rules for anti-competitive behavior, which was published in the Official Gazette.

Keeping the requirements of the public interest, the new decision is based on the Telecommunications Regulatory Law promulgated by Royal Decree 30/2002, the executive regulations of the Telecommunications Regulatory Law issued by Resolution 144/2008, and the rules for post-market regulation (anti-competitive behavior) issued by Resolution 70/2013, and the approval of the Board of Directors of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority.

Article 1 states that the text of Article (4) of the post-market regulation rules (Anti-competitive behavior) referred to shall be replaced by the following text:

“The authority, on its own initiative or based on a complaint submitted by the concerned parties, may initiate investigations to ensure that the actions or activities of the licensee prevent or limit competition or provide facilities that are contrary to competition or violate prior regulatory obligations, in accordance with the procedures for adjudicating competition complaints contained in the attached annex. ”

Article Two will add to the rules for post-market regulation the aforementioned ‘anti-competitive behavior,’ an appendix to the procedures for adjudicating competition complaints, as attached.

Article Three: This decision shall be published in the Official Gazette and shall be enforced from the day following the date of its publication.

The decision calls for making a judgment on the complaints within 90 days from the date of acceptance of the complaint or initiates an investigation on its own, issue a decision against the violating party, or extend the investigation period if the circumstances of the complaint require more time.

The list of anti-competitive practices includes agreements that are made to fix prices directly or indirectly or agreements that limit competition, technological development or investment, including the supply of services in a disproportionate way, or agreements with the beneficiary for services that exceed last for long periods without justification.