Oman to receive over 200,000 vaccines this month

Muscat: The Sultanate has intensified efforts to negotiate with vaccine manufacturers and make them fulfill their obligations as per the contracts signed last year.

The Director-General of the Directorate General of Medical Supplies at the Ministry of Health told the Observer’s sister publication in an exclusive interview that the Sultanate has signed agreements to purchase 5, 20, 230 doses of Covid vaccines to vaccinate 60% of the population.

The Sultanate has so far received 254,740 doses of vaccines, including 111,540 from Pfizer and 143,200 from AstraZeneca.

The Sultanate has contracted with the Global Vaccine Alliance (GAVI) to supply 10 percent of its vaccine requirements. The first batch of 43,200 doses from AstraZeneca arrived last week and is expected to receive more than 175,000 doses in May and 109,980 doses of Pfizer in June.

The Sultanate is expected to receive 211, 530 doses this month, including 48,000 from AstraZeneca already shipped, followed by 129,600 doses of the same vaccine and 45,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Sultanate will import about 222,000 doses in April, 550,000 doses in May, and 1.7 million doses in June. It is negotiating an additional 1 million doses of Pfizer to arrive during the months of July, August, and September.