Oman to quarantine travellers from four countries

Muscat: As part of the efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) will quarantine (home or institutional) all international travelers coming from UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, and Iran for 14 days.

In its sixth statement issued on Coronavirus, the ministry said on Saturday it is following up on the epidemiological situation at the regional and global levels.

As of February 22, 2020, 76,769 cases have been reported worldwide of which 75,569, including 2,247 deaths, are in China.

While no case of Coronavirus found in the Sultanate, cases have been detected in UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, and Iran.

The Ministry said it constantly reviews and updates the procedures in line with the developments of the epidemiological situation and takes the necessary preventive measures to prepare itself for the possibility of any cases being reported in the Sultanate.

Because of the spread of the virus to countries outside China, especially nations with strong economic and social ties with Oman, MOH has recommended avoiding travel to countries where cases of coronavirus disease 2019 have been recorded.

The Ministry urged all travellers coming from countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore and Iran during the past 14 days to contact the call centre so that they can be guided on the quarantine and other preventive measures.

The Ministry urged all citizens and residents not to pay attention to rumours and unverified information.

While China reported a sharp decrease in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, there was a doubling of infections in South Korea and 10 new cases in Iran.

Mainland China had 397 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Friday, down from 889 a day earlier, but only 31 cases were outside of the virus epicentre of Hubei province.