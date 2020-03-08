Oman to quarantine all travellers coming from Egypt

Muscat: The Ministry of Health will impose institutional or home quarantine for all travellers coming from Egypt with immediate effect.

“All travellers who have returned from Egypt in the past 14 days should call the contact centre of the Ministry of Health in case they witness any respiratory symptoms” a statement said on Sunday.

MOH also urged all citizens and residents to follow the quarantine procedures.

Meanwhile, the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) suspended non-scheduled flights between Oman and Egypt for one month starting Sunday.

Residents from Egypt while entering the Sultanate are required to present a pre-examination certificate (PCR) to prove that they are free Covid 19.

PACA clarified that scheduled flights of Oman Air, SalamAir and Egypt Air are not suspended, but quarantine procedures apply to all arrivals, including the PCR for residents.

The Embassy of Egypt in Oman urged its nationals residing in Oman, who is currently abroad, to obtain a PCR from the central laboratories of the Ministry of Health or an accredited hospital before returning to the Sultanate. Egyptian citizens who are not residents of the Sultanate should cancel or postpone their unnecessary visits, it added.

The embassy has advised Egyptian citizens residing in the Sultanate not to travel unless it is necessary.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said “Those traveling to the Sultanate from the countries listed by the Ministry of Health, or who have travelled from those countries to another country and have been in it for less than 14 days before reaching the Sultanate, will not be able to enter through airports, land, and seaports of the Sultanate even if they have valid visas.”

Earlier, the Ministry of Health had urged all travellers coming from Iran after February 9 to commit to stay in their homes and contact the Ministry of Health call centre.