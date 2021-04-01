Oman to procure 2.5 million doses Sputnik-V vaccine

Muscat: Things will improve soon with regard to vaccinations and the government has booked 2.5 million doses at a high price, the Minister of Health said on Thursday at a function organized by Sharqiyah University.

He added that a contract signed with the Sputnik-V vaccine earlier didn’t materialize and the government is in dialogue with the Russian counterparts to obtain hundreds of thousands of doses of that vaccine.

He assured that any vaccine that reaches the Sultanate must meet all standards of efficiency and safety.

The Minister said that the Russian vaccine was approved recently after the ministry because obtained data that confirmed its effectiveness, efficiency, and safety.