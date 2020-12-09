Oman to mark SAF Day on December 11

Muscat: The Sultanate will celebrate the anniversary of the Armed Forces Day on the 11th of December.

The event will be an opportunity to ponder on the achievements of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) in terms of training, armament and organisation.

Over the past five decades, the SAF received the caring attention of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, the Founder of Oman’s modern renaissance.

The SAF, which developed over the years into great fortress that guards the gains of the nation, are now being accorded special attention by His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, so that this defence edifice could continue to shoulder the tremendous responsibilities entrusted to them.

The SAF take pride in honoring their national sacred role with full capability and confidence. –ONA