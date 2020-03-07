Oman to mark International Women’s Day

Muscat: The Sultanate along with other countries will mark International Women’s Day (IWD) on March 8.

Oman has achieved gender equality in education. Female literacy has dropped significantly from 12.6 percent in 2013 to 6.3 percent in 2018 with the official date indicating that females made up 54 percent of the total number of students admitted at the higher education institutions in the academic year 2015-2016.

The Sultanate established nine centers for knowledge society dedicated to women in all governorates of the Sultanate with a view to empower Omani women and enable them to use technology and benefit from the digital revolution.