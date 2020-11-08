Oman to issue new guidelines for animal welfare

Muscat: The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources, Dr. Saud al Habsi, issued a ministerial decision on Sunday related to animal welfare.

The decision said that treating an animal in a way contrary to its nature (using animals in circus, bullfights ) will be considered a violation.

The ministry shall issue decisions related to the welfare of animals, which include imposing penalties for neglect, malnutrition, or abandonment of pets without providing food and water in sufficient quantities and suitable for consumption or not being given adequate comfort, cruelty during the period of preparing animals for slaughtering in slaughterhouses.

Exhausting animals at work or racing or otherwise without regard for their age or health conditions.

Using animals contrary to their nature in performing entertainment shows such as bullfights, circus.

Giving animals any growth-stimulating drugs, or any food or non-feed additives not .authorized by the Ministry or exposing them to harm or death through negligence in the storage of toxins, disinfectants, industrial detergents, or any other chemicals.

Seizing animals or transporting them in an unprepared way or by mixing different species without regard for gender, age.

Not providing the necessary food, water, or good ventilation during transportation.

Lifting or pulling animals unable to stand or pulling them in a painful way causes them to cuts, bruises, fractures, or dislocations, any form of bullying, including sexual abuse of animals.

Getting rid of sick animals in a merciless way.

The owner of the animal must bear the following responsibilities:

Providing qualified and sufficient labor to take care of animals.

Preparing and providing the appropriate place to house the animals according to their numbers and nature

Providing care and treatment for animals on a permanent basis, under the supervision of a doctor

Veterinary.

Providing water and food for animals according to their natural needs.

Providing suitable environmental conditions for animals, according to their species.

Cleaning animals and their shelters and disinfecting their pens or cages in a regular way.

Regular with clean, suitable bedding.

Owners or animal care workers must be competent and experienced in animal care with the ability to deal and act with animals in normal and emergency conditions.

Understanding animal behaviors, needs, and characteristics according to the season, and age.

Sex, and the condition of animals.