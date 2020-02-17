Oman to host 4th ICF Mideast Prism Awards

The International Coach Federation (ICF) announced that it will hold the fourth Middle East Prism Awards at the Radisson Collection Hotel, Hormuz Grand Muscat in Muscat on April 8.

ICF, the largest coaching organisation in the world, sets standards of excellence for professional coaching quality, qualification and competence and confers instant credibility upon its members as much as guarantee to coaching clients. Every ICF member represents the highest quality of professional coaching.

The exponential growth of coaching culture in the Middle East deserve the only dedicated ICF Prism award that takes place outside US on a regional level with the participation of 10 countries. It recognizes the exceptional work Middle Eastern companies undertake in integrating the highest quality of coaching delivered by ICF members and credentialed coaches as the most effective tool to cope with growing challenges and remain ahead of their competition.

Past winners have included top regional companies such as Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (Du), Bahrain Institute for Public Administration (BIPA) and Aramex.

Companies are nominated by ICF members and credentialed coaches in good standing as recognition of best practices and nominees and applicants are reviewed on the four main pillars of impact, standards, strategy and sustainability.

“Since its inception in 2005, ICF’s International Prism Award program has actively celebrated the best coaching practices and programs that invariably shape culture and strategic goals and create long-lasting positive results,” said Magdalena Nowicka Mook, ICF CEO and Executive Director.

“After tremendous growth in the Middle East, we’re very excited to host the fourth Middle East Prism Award ceremony in Muscat and shine a spotlight on the professionals and businesses that are actively fostering successful coaching cultures in the region. With today’s economic climate, coaching has become an integral part of a business’ sustainable growth,” she added.

