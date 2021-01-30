Oman to have first art gallery for people with disabilities

Oman will have the first art gallery for people with disabilities, an initiative touted as part of the all-round efforts to rehabilitate them and bring them back to life.

The 2,500 Sq ft wide house of art will be home for more than 35 paintings and other art works of people with disabilities including children from various schools. Gallery will be open by first quarter of 2021.

Speaking to the Observer, people working behind the project said that the art gallery is a part of various initiatives aimed at helping them lead a normal life and to help speed up their recovery process as engaging in art is great thing against disability.

“The art gallery in Al Athaiba for the people with disabilities will be another milestone. This project will give them a sense of pride, a sense of belonging boosting their morale,” people who are also associated with ‘diving for disabled’ initiative since nearly two decades added.

According to statistics released by NCSI and reports from the Ministry of Social Development, there are nearly 70,000 people with disabilities in the Sultanate. This shows that about 4 per cent of total population is disabled.

The country has been initiating stronger steps to care and protect for the disabled across the country. They include the Welfare Act and the Rehabilitation of Disabled Persons, issuance of Royal Decree No 63/2008, ratification of the International Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities by a Royal Decree No 121/2008.

Additionally, a regulation for the establishment of rehabilitation centres for the disabled was issued by Ministerial Decree No 124/2008 and the issuance of a disabled card was launched by Ministerial Decree No 94/2008.

A National Committee for the care of disabled was issued by Ministerial Decree No 1/2009, headed by the minister comprising top ministry officials, a representative of rehabilitation centres for the disabled and a representative of people with disabilities.

A person with disability, Abdullah Saleh al Ruqaishi, opened the first retail outlet in Al Hail where he is selling the handicrafts, candles, chocolates, soaps, jewellery, greeting cards, flower bouquets, toys and other curios.

“Green Ivy, as Abdullah named it, has become an icon of inspiration for children with disabilites to turn their scars into stars and disability into opportunity to the society,” Gayathri Narasimhan, a special education teacher who helped Abdullah over the years to rise above his disability and make his dream come true, told the Observer.

