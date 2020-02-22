Oman to gain ‘maximum benefit from Dubai expo’

DUBAI: Mohammed Issa al Ansari, spokesman for Expo 2020 Dubai and Vice-President of Communications, has underscored Oman’s ability to achieve maximum benefit from Expo 2020 (the first international exposition to be hosted by the Middle East, Africa and South Asia) and said it has become stark clear and evident in the Sultanate’s interest in the finest details of the global event.

He added that Oman’s participation will contribute to augmenting world awareness about success stories that the Sultanate has made in all fields.

In a statement to Oman News Agency (ONA), Al Ansari said that the steady progress made by the Sultanate in different sectors — at social and economic levels — reaffirms its ability to confidently grasp opportunities in international events, like Expo 2020 Dubai.

It will be an opportunity for the Sultanate to realise more welfare for its people and to meaningfully contribute to issues of concern to the region and humanity at large, said Al Ansari, who expressed his confidence in the Sultanate’s ability to achieve maximum gains from the event, and in a manner that enhances world awareness about Omani accomplishments and success models across all sectors.

The logo chosen by the Sultanate for its pavilion’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai tallies exactly with two of the expo’s themes — ‘opportunities’ and ‘transport’, said Al Ansari, adding that “major progress” has been made by the Sultanate towards the third theme of ‘sustainability’. He stressed that Oman’s participation is expected to be comprehensive and fruitful in the overall set of topics that Expo 2020 Dubai will highlight.

Al Ansari pointed out that the Sultanate’s pavilion, whose design is derived from the frankincense tree, will be one of the conspicuous landmarks of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Speaking about the stand of those entrusted with Oman’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, Al Ansari said he sensed in them sincere keenness to consolidate cooperation with other participating countries, establishments and companies. This will strengthen the world’s awareness about the great potential of the Sultanate as an attractive tourism destination, said Al Ansari, adding that the Sultanate’s pavilion will fascinate millions of visitors. — ONA

