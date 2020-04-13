Main 

Oman to cut oil output by 200,000 bpd

Oman Observer

Muscat: Oman announced that it will cut its oil output by 200,000 barrels per day after Opec producers and allies agreed a record oil deal to slash global output by about 10 per cent. The fuel demand in the local market has fallen by 50 per cent as the Sultanate took measures to control the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sultanate’s oil minister told Oman Arabic, sister publication of the Observer.

Dr Mohammed bin Hamad Al Rumhi, Minister of oil and Gas added that the OPEC+ production cut agreement will likely rebalance the supply-demand in the international oil market.

The Sultanate’s production will be reduced to 682,000 barrels per day over the period May to June in addition to 180,000 barrel per day of crude oil and condensates bringing the total production to 830,000 bpd.

The minister said that the Ministry of Oil and Gas has directed the oil firms operating in the Sultanate to apply suitable mechanisms for production cut taking into consideration a number of factors including production cost.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5855 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

RAFO commander receives US military official

Oman Observer Comments Off on RAFO commander receives US military official

Several women fall victims of false promises: ROP

Oman Observer Comments Off on Several women fall victims of false promises: ROP

Sayyid Fahd to attend GCC Summit in Riyadh

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sayyid Fahd to attend GCC Summit in Riyadh
Oman Observer

FREE
VIEW