Oman thrash Uzbekistan to set up China final

MUSCAT, DEC 14 – Oman stormed into the final of Asian Hockey Federation Junior Cup after drubbing Uzbekistan 7-1 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat on Friday night. The Sultanate junior team will take on China, who beat Chinese Taipei 4-2 in the other semifinal, in the final on Saturday night. In the semifinal against Pool B second-placed Uzbekistan, star player Rashad al Fazari netted a hat-trick for Oman. Al Fazari opened the scoring for the hosts through a field goal in the sixth minute. Then the attacking midfielder scored back to back goals for the Sultanate — first from a penalty corner in the 28th minute and immediately followed it up with a brilliant field goal.

Oman led 4-1 at the half-time break, thanks to the hat-trick from man of the match Rashad and Fahd al Lawati field goal in the 22nd minute. Uzbekistan netted their lone goal of the match when Daniel Yuldashev found the target through a field goal in the 24th minute.

In the third quarter, Osama al Shibli’s 40th minute field goal increased Oman’s lead to 5-1.

The hosts continued their onslaught as Saleh al Wahaibi hit the target in the 48th minute and Ahmed al Amri netted in the 56th minute through field goals as Oman marched into the final with a 7-1 mauling of the Uzbeks.

By entering the last four, Oman, China, Uzbekistan and Chinese Taipei have booked their spot in the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2020.

CHINA THROUGH

In the first semifinal, China continued their winning run in the tournament after prevailing over Chinese Taipei 4-2. This was their fifth win after winning all four group matches.

For China, Ziyang Huang netted a brace with a penalty stroke in the 34th minute and from a penalty corner in the 38th minute. Ken Wen opened the scoring in the ninth minute and Yonghua He increased the lead in the 14th minute (2-0) through field goals for China.

Tsung-Yu Hsieh’s twin penalty corner goals (15th and 37th minutes) kept Chinese Taipei in the game but China had the last laugh after defending well in the last quarter which remained goalless.

In the placement match for 7-9 spots, Thailand beat Sri Lanka 4-2.