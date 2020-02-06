Oman thrash USA for second straight win

Oman coasted to their second win after thrashing USA by six wickets in the ICC World Cup League 2 match at Kirtipur, Nepal, on Thursday.

This win comes after a opening victory against hosts Nepal by 18 runs in their first ever ODI match at home on Wednesday.

The two wins put Oman on same points with USA, who are leading the League 2 points table. Oman are second with 12 points from eight matches. USA also have 12 points and a better run-rate compared to Oman but played with one extra match than Oman.

All-rounder Mohammad Nadeem sizzled with the ball and bat again to grab his second consecutive man of the match award. Nadeem took three USA wickets for 48 runs and played a crucial knock of 55 not out to guide Oman past USA score of 213.

Aqib Ilyas was the main-stay of Oman chase with 72 runs. Aqib had also turned his arm to take two wickets for 20 in his five overs. Wicketkeeper batsman Suraj Kumar remained unbeaten on 33 runs as Oman reached the target with the loss of four wickets and three balls to spare.

USA captain Saurabh Netravalkar, Rusty Theron, Ian Holland and Steven Taylor shared the four wickets to fall in Oman innings.

Earlier, Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood won the toss and sent USA to bat.

Both the USA openers were sent back by Nadeem to give early advantage for the Sultanate team. Xavier Marshall (13) fell to an LBW trap, while Aron Jones (12) was clean bowled by the medium pacer.

Ian Holland hit 65 while wicketkeeper Akshay Homraj scored 44 for USA.

For Oman, pacer Bilal Khan took 2-41 in 10 overs and Zeeshan chipped in with 2-29 in his 10 overs.

On Friday, Nepal will take on USA.

Brief scores: USA 213 all out in 50 overs (Ian Holland 65, Akshay Homrah 44; Mohammad Nadeem 3-43, Zeeshan Maqsood 2-29, Bilal Khan 2-41, Aqib Ilyas 2-20) lost to Oman 214-4 in 49.3 overs (Aqib Ilyas 72, Mohammad Nadeem 55 not out, Suraj Kumar 33 not out).