Oman Telugu community celebrates book on film actor

Chiru Mega Youth Force (CMYF), a voluntary organisation, celebrated the new book on film actor Chiranjeevi ‘Megastar: The Legend’ at the Central Blood Bank, Bausher.

The book was released on the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday and was also marked with a blood donation camp.

Mohsin Saif al Sharyani, Head of Donors Affairs at the Blood Bank, was present on the occasion. Sridevi, sister of late actor Uday Kiran, was also present.

The book details the journey of actor Chiranjeevi. Chronicling his illustrious career, the book is written by cine journalist U Vinayaka Rao.

“The book runs into 500 pages and is a source of information related to the actor’s career, films, struggles, speeches, etc. This one is a must-read for those who want to know about Chiranjeevi’s journey and get inspired by him,” said Chandaka Ramdas, CMYF president.