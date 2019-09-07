Oman takes part in Seoul Friendship Festival

SEOUL: The Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman took part in the Seoul Friendship Festival which was held from August 31 to September 1 in Seoul. The embassy’s pavilion displayed photos of Oman beautiful landscape. The visitors also got the taste of the Sultanate through kawa, dates and Omani halwah accompanied by the scent Omani frankincense. The embassy’s pavilion also included a Omani silverware, fronds, pottery, weaving, clothing and samples of Omani media publications. Mohammed bin Salim al Harthi, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Republic of Korea and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, delivered a welcome speech on behalf of the Heads of Diplomatic missions. He stressed on the importance of the International Friendship Festival, which plays a great role in strengthening the convergence and understanding between people, and serves as a bridge for friendship and communication through culture and the arts.

