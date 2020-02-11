Oman takes part in African Union summit

Addis Ababa: The Sultanate participated in the activities of the 33rd African Union Summit, hosted by the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on February 9 and 10. The Sultanate’s participation is the third since it joined the African Union as an observer member in January 2018.

The Sultanate was represented at the summit by Plenipotentiary Minister Jassim bin Eid al Saadi, Chargé d’Affaires of the Sultanate and the Sultanate’s observer representative to the African Union. He participated in the opening ceremony of the 36 regular meetings of the Executive Council of Foreign Ministers on February 6, the 33rd regular meetings of the African Union Assembly on February 4 and the closing session of the summit on February 10.

The summit witnessed an African, Arab, Gulf and international presence along with a series of meetings and side meetings on the sidelines of its works. The summit issued a number of decisions and recommendations of African and Arab interest.

