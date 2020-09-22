Oman takes part in 75th anniversary of UN

Muscat: The Sultanate participated in the 75th-anniversary celebration of the United Nations through an online event.

The Sultanate was represented in the celebration by Sheikh Abdul Malik bin Abdullah al Khalili, Chairman of the State Council.

During his speech, Al Khalili highlighted the central position of the United Nations in international relations and added that the Sultanate of Oman’s foreign policies are based on the support for peace, understanding, diversity, positive dialogues, and resolving conflicts by peaceful means.