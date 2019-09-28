Head stories 

Oman, Syria discuss bilateral cooperation

On the sidelines of his participation in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for
Foreign Affairs, held a session of bilateral talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al Muallem. The ministers discussed bilateral relations between the two sisterly countries and exchanged points of view on a number of international and regional issues of common concern. Alawi also met Pradeep Kumar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nepal. They reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries, stressing the importance of developing economic and investment ties.

