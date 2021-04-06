Oman, Swiss Confederation hold political talks

Muscat: A session of political talks between the Sultanate of Oman and the Swiss Confederation was held at the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

The Omani side was headed by Sayyid Badr Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister while the Swiss side was chaired by Ignazio Cassis, Vice President of the Federal Council and Head of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA).

The session discussed aspects of the bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries and means of promoting them in economic, scientific and cultural field.

The two sides exchanged views on several regional and international issues of common concern. They also emphasized supporting all peaceful initiatives to consolidate international peace and stability.

The two sides also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

The session was attended by Balz Abplanalp, Swiss Ambassador to Oman and officials from both sides. –ONA