Oman suspends schools, universities from Sunday

Muscat: Schools and educational institutions Oman will suspend all classes for a month in Oman starting Sunday, March 15, the Oman TV announced.

“The Supreme Committee on COVID 19 has called on families to keep their children home during this class suspension period,” the Oman TV statement added.

The decision to suspend the study includes the teaching and administrative staff, except for those employees whose work profile requires assigning some work to them during the suspension period, said the Ministry of Education in a separate statement.

The Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) added that it has decided to suspend studies at the university, starting Sunday, March 15.

“Students will be notified of all developments related to the study and its requirements through the official means of the university,” a statement said.

The Ministry of Manpower said in a statement that it has been decided to suspend the study in technical and vocational colleges and private training institutions from March 15. All developments related to the study and its requirements will be announced through the official means.