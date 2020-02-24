‘Oman stands with countries hit by coronavirus’: Rumhy

The Sultanate on Monday expressed solidarity with countries around the world grappling with the deadly effects of the coronavirus epidemic.

Oil and Gas Minister Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy (pictured) joined local officials and international delegates in voicing understanding and empathy for countries buffeted by economic impacts, travel restrictions and other disruptive measures triggered in the wake of the spread of COVID19 across the world.

The expressions of solidarity and support came at the opening of the International Gas Research Conference (IGRC) 2020, which began in Muscat on Monday with a sizable number of international delegates, most notably from China, conspicuous by their absence.

“We think of our friends in China, particularly many of those who couldn’t travel (to attend the conference in Muscat),” said Dr Al Rumhy in its keynote address. “We stand with you in finding solutions to the issue we are facing, as well as others that are facing similar problems. Oman stands behind you and we are ready as energy suppliers to do anything we can to help our friends,” the minister, who presided over the opening ceremony, noted.

Besides China, the official also singled out South Korea and Iran as among the countries that were facing impacts as a result of the epidemic. “We stand by you and we are ready to assist wherever we can as Oman LNG, as Qalhat LNG and as the Government of Oman, in general,” he stated.

Harib al Kitani, CEO of Oman LNG — the hosts of the IGRC 2020 forum, disclosed that the COVID19 outbreak had caused a number of international delegates to miss the event. “A lot of delegates cancelled as late as yesterday, with some people going back from the airport (at the departure end); so we lost a (part) of the audience,” he lamented.

The COVID19 epidemic is causing a lot of grief, said Al Kitani. “With the coronavirus, we are all impacted. We have seen business deteriorating and people impacted as well, and we would like to give our sympathy and support wherever they are,” he noted, while thanking those who made it to the event despite the challenges.

The CEO later confirmed to journalists that Oman LNG’s shipments to customers around the world have not been impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

