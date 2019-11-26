Oman Sports TV to provide extensive coverage for Gulf Cup

Doha, Nov 26 – Oman Sports TV has sent a dedicated team to Doha to ensure the media coverage of the Arabian Gulf Cup tournament. A series of tv programmes began since two days which include two live programmes from Muscat and Doha. Also, beside this programme, there will be a live connection from Doha to do interviews with players, coaches, fans and media representatives. The Arabian Gulf Cup is the biggest regional football competition and widely followed by people all across the GCC countries and is covered through hundreds of journalists and GCC TV channels.

All the media representatives compete to provide valuable stories to the readers and followers and compile them for their publications. Oman Sports TV will be providing a full coverage package in the prestigious tournaments and top domestic events. The first programme of Oman Sports TV for the GCC Cup will be titled ‘Nabdh Al Khaleej’ which will be broadcasted from Muscat at 3:00 pm. It will give a brief to the followers on the latest updates and the related news to the tournament. “Khaleejona Wa Neim” is another live programme which will include technical analysis on the matches and will provide a brief on the tournament days.

Related