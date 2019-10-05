Oman sinks HK in opener, ready to take on Ireland today

Shahzad Raza –

MUSCAT OCT 5 –

Oman started the Pentangular T20 Series with a thumping seven-wicket win over Hong Kong in Amerat on Saturday, throwing its hat in the ring as a side that fancies its chances of winning the competition.

Ireland, Netherlands and Nepal are the other three teams.

Hong Kong failed to make the most of an opportunity to bat first on a good pitch and put a fighting total on the board, managing a disappointing 96 for 9 in 20 overs. At least four of its batsmen made good starts but none of them could really carry on a construct a decent innings. Haroon Arshad topscored with an unbeaten 19 off 23 balls.

Oman all-rounder Muhammed Nadeem was the most successful pacer, taking two wickets for 22 while spinners Khawar Ali and Syed Amir Kaleem gave nothing away in their four-over spells and picked up one wicket each.

Leading from the front, Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood struck a fluent 39 not out to make sure his team sealed the win in style, reaching the target in only 13.5 overs. He was involved in a 70-run third-wicket partnership with opener Khawar Ali who scored a solid 32.

“Zeeshan was brilliant today. He has been batting well of late and I hope he exhibits the same form for the rest of October,” said Duleep Mendis, Oman’s Head Coach.

Oman faces red-hot Ireland on Sunday and it could be a real cracker. In the day’s second game Nepal would take on Hong Kong.

“We have started another international tournament on a winning note and we hope to carry the momentum into the next games. Hong Kong was not at full strength but it did not concern us. We were playing an international side and wanted to come hard at them and build confidence for the rest of the tournament. I think we achieved that goal with an emphatic win today,” said Mendis.

“Our boys had a good game today. They bowled and fielded well and then came back to bat well too. I am pretty confident we will do well in this tournament which will boost our confidence before we go to UAE for the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier later this month,” he added.

Mendis said these matches will provide excellent opportunity to all the teams that are going to UAE for the World Cup Qualifier.

“All the teams are quite strong and there cannot be a better pre-tour preparation for the teams,” he said.

Brief scores: Hong Kong 96 for 9 in 20 overs (Haroon Arshad 19 – 2×4, Nizakat Khan 17 – 3×4, Ahsan Abbasi 17 – 2×6. Muhammed Nadeem 2-22) lost to Oman 97 for 3 in 13.5 overs (Zeeshan Maqsood 39 not out – 4×4, 1×6, Khawar Ali 32 – 3×4) by 7 wickets.