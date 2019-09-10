Oman Shell welcomes new Country Chairman

Shell Development Oman (SDO) has announced the appointment of Walid Hadi as the new Oman Shell Country Chairman.

“Building on the strong foundation of our leading joint ventures Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), Oman LNG, and Shell Oman Marketing Company; and our deep and strategic partnership with the Omani government, Hadi aspires to grow this partnership with exploration, integrated gas and renewables opportunities,” said Oman Shell in a statement.

On his appointment, Hadi expressed, “We hold deep respect and admiration for His Majesty and the Omani government’s achievements in developing this great nation and the clear vision for the country’s future. Having been in the Sultanate since the 1930s, Shell is honoured to continue to be a part of this journey.

