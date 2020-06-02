Oman sets retirement age for staff of govt companies

Muscat: The Ministry of Finance issued a financial publication 17/2020 to all government companies on the importance of implementing the cabinet resolution issued at its meeting on May 5, 2020.

The decision included referring workers in government companies who exceeded the age of 60 years for retirement, as was the case in government institutions.

The decision is based on efforts to regulate the labour market and employment policies in government companies aimed at speeding recruitment and giving opportunities to Omani jobseekers

.