Business Front Stories 

Oman sets retirement age for staff of govt companies

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Finance issued a financial publication 17/2020 to all government companies on the importance of implementing the cabinet resolution issued at its meeting on May 5, 2020.

The decision included referring workers in government companies who exceeded the age of 60 years for retirement, as was the case in government institutions.

The decision is based on efforts to regulate the labour market and employment policies in government companies aimed at speeding recruitment and giving opportunities to Omani jobseekers

.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6599 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Trump hails growth as one-offs and consumers boost economy

Oman Observer Comments Off on Trump hails growth as one-offs and consumers boost economy

3 diagnosed with dengue

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on 3 diagnosed with dengue

Oil prices up on geopolitical tensions

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oil prices up on geopolitical tensions