Oman sets price for PCR tests in private healthcare

The Ministry of Health in Oman issued a circular on Tuesday related to fees for Covid testing in private health institutions.

According to the circular, the fees for taking samples for Covid-19 should not exceed RO5 per sample, and these fees do not include the value of the laboratory examination.

The statement stated that after the approval of the Minister of Health, the price of laboratory tests for Covid-19 samples was determined, whether for the purpose of travel or to obtain medical reports (free of disease or examination of suspected cases).

The fee for PCR realtime sample is RO30, the PCR point of care is RO45, and the immune test is RO14.

PCR tests are used to directly detect the presence of an antigen, rather than the presence of the body’s immune response, or antibodies. By detecting viral RNA, which will be present in the body before antibodies form or symptoms of the disease are present, the tests can tell whether or not someone has the virus very early on.

PCR gives us a good indication of who is infected. They can be isolated and get in contact with people they’ve been in touch with so they can be quarantined too, just in case.