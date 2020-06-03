Oman sets guidelines for workplace meetings

The government has launched a campaign that called on all institutions and companies in the public and private sectors to reduce the number of meetings, reduce the number of participants in each meeting to a minimum.

It also called for maintaining the physical distance between the seats.

The campaign emphasized the need for making arrangements before holding a meeting to reduce the risks of Covid 19.

The suggestions include limiting direct one to one interactions and replacing them with electronic meetings.

If the direct meeting is unavoidable, preventive measures such as excluding employees suffering from influenza symptoms from attending the meeting, and provision of tissue paper and hand sanitizers to all participants should be made, in addition to not exchanging paper documents during the meeting.

It also called for maintaining the data of all attendees of the meetings to assist the competent authorities in the epidemiological investigation and isolation processes, in case there is any reporting of positive cases.