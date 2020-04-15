Oman sees 140% jump in Netflix users
Muscat: The Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRA) of Oman said that there has been a significant jump in the users of various voice and data services, including online movie streaming.
Compared to the figures of February 2020, the use of telecommunications services increased in March as the measures announced by the Supreme Committee on Covid-19 came into effect, including the #stayathome campaign.
TRA said the use of the number of users for voice services for March increased by 60 percent, wifi data by 37 percent, home internet data by 39 percent and mobile phone data increased by 23 percent .
TRA also said among the online streaming services, Netflix channels topped the increase in consumption by 140 percent, followed by online entertainment games with 93 percent .
As for social networking programms, the WhatsApp use increase by 36 percent, Facebook by 20 percent, YouTube, Instagram, and Snapchat applications by 16 percent.