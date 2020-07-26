Oman seeks to procure 700,000 doses of Coronavirus vaccine

Muscat: Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health said that there is continued coordination between the Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Health, and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI Alliance) for obtaining 700,000 doses of Coronavirus vaccine once it is produced.

In an exclusive statement to Oman New Agency (ONA), the minister said that there are varied efforts exerted by the ministry on several axes to procure the vaccine once its declared safe and effective.

The minister stated that the Sultanate is seeking to participate in developing the research related to this vaccine thereby ensuring the priority right to obtain the vaccine once developed.