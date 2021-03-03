Oman-Saudi relations remain vibrant

The fraternity between the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always between politically, economically and socially very strong. Whatever be the condition in the region, the two countries always enjoyed friendly relations. Any geopolitical and ideological conflicts and tensions in the region cast a dark shadow over the countries of the region, but it never affected the bonhomie between these two neighbours.

The relationship between Oman and Saudi is so deep rooted that no storm can affect it. Last several years are particularly witness to this confidence in this brotherly bonding between the two neighbours. Developments which took place during last few years in the region could not harm their closeness as it is based on the principles of regional and international peace and security.

The bilateral meetings between the two countries, their mutual visits and dialogues which took place between the leaderships of the two counties and their role in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and other regional and international forums are enough proof of the strength of the relationship between the two countries.

The governments of the two countries periodically hold talks and consultations with each other on many issues. Perhaps the recent visit of the Saudi foreign minister to the Sultanate and the dialogue between the two countries during this visit was crucial. The two countries discussed issues related to the Gulf, the region and the world which could affect their mutual interests in future, including investments. The two countries tried to learn from each other’s experience. These talks were important to set the course of these relationships so that they can address the aspirations of the people of the two countries and end ambiguity, if there are any, in these relationships.

It is gratifying that the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries have grown over the past 50 years with the support of late Sultan Qaboos and the Kings of Saudi Arabia. Now the two countries follow the same path under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and King Salman bin Abdulaziz. Both leaders fully realise the meaning and significance of the future prospects of these robust relationships. Now they are in pursuit of developing the relations further.

Oman and Saudi Arabia are geographically close and there is a concerted strategic coordination between the two counties on regional issues. They help sort out issues in the Gulf and the entire Arab region together. Both Riyadh and Muscat are now further expanding these relationships with a focus on economic contact on various joint projects and investments in productive and services sectors.

Time has proved that if there was any difference of opinion while dealing with some political issues in the region, the official and people’s level relationship remained above this disagreement. This is because the leaderships of the two countries shoulder major responsibilities of serving the interests of their countries.

These relations between the two counties have always attracted international interests while dealing with issues of the region. No political stand or military action is possible in the region without a discussion with them and making an effort to find out solutions with their help. During the last three decades whatever has happened in the region is witness to their roles.

When the Sultanate of Oman takes a stand on any issue, it is also assured that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia fully understood the reason behind that. This is the high level of confidence the two counties enjoy in their bilateral relationships. This is the mutual trust which has worked as a deterrent in the face of the malicious propaganda to rip them apart.