Oman safest country in the world: Report

Muscat: The World Travel Risk Map for 2021 was released by the International SOS Consulting last week.

Oman is ranked among the safest and least risky travel destinations in the world. Apart from GCC countries Qatar, Kuwait, and UA E, the United States, European countries, and Canada are included in the list.

“SOS International Consulting ranks the Sultanate among the safest and least risky travel destinations in the world, according to the World Travel Risk Map for 2021, which it recently issued”, said a statement.

Libya, Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, and the Central African Republic are the top five most dangerous places to visit in the next year.

It assesses the risk of political violence, social unrest, and the threat of violent and petty crimes – and the impact of the pandemic.

For the first two categories, countries are given a rating out of five, while road safety is rated out of four based on the mortality rate per 100,000 people.