Oman reports 628 new cases, 10 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced 628 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, taking the total confirmed cases to 95,339.

The number of recoveries stood at 86, 482, which is 90.7 percent of the total cases reported so far.

Ten new Covid-19 related death cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the total to 875.

The ministry also pointed out that 64 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients to 519, of which 190 are in intensive care units (ICU). ONA