Oman reports 311 new cases, one death

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 297 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 140,300.

MOH reported one Covid 19-related death, keeping the total death toll to 1,558.

The total recovery cases reached 131 385, which is 94% of the total recovery rate.

Thirty-one patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 199, including 75 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).