Oman reports 154 new cases and two deaths
Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Thursday reported 154 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 133,728. The ministry reported two new Covid 19-related death, taking the total death toll to 1,527. The total cases of recovery reached 126,572, which is 95 per cent of the total recovery rate.Twelve patients were hospitalised during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 96, including 23 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).