Oman records nine new COVID-19 cases

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of nine new confirmed cases with Coronavirus (COVID-19); of which eight cases are citizens and one a resident.

Three of the cases are linked to contact with previous infected cases, and six cases are linked to travel to each of Britain, the United States, India, and Egypt.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the Sultanate to 48.

The Ministry affirmed that 13 cases have recovered.

