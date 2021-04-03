Oman receives more Covid-19 vaccines

Muscat: As per the contract signed with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), the Sultanate received the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines at Muscat International Airport on Saturday.

“The first batch of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in the Sultanate on Saturday at Muscat International Airport,” the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

It added that the total number of people AstraZeneca in the Sultanate (both Pfizer and AstraZeneca) as of Thursday was 139,522 people.

MOH said the Sultanate has contracted with the International Federation of vaccines to obtain one million doses, which target 10 percent of the population.

Dr. Mohammad bin Saif al Hosani, Undersecretary for Health Affairs and Member of the Supreme Committee, recently said that the Sultanate will immunize 30% of the population by the end of June, and 70% by the end of this year.

The Sultanate was expecting around 75,000 doses of vaccine by the end of March.