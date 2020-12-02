Oman re-asserts its “Culture Of Peace” before UN General Assembly

New York: The Culture of Peace is accorded a special status in the Sultanate’s policy as reaffirmed by His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik.

This was stated on Wednesday before the United Nations general assembly meeting during the Sultanate’s speech, quoting His Majesty the Sultan’s Royal address last February in which he said, “Oman’s Message of Peace will continue to roam the world, conveying a great legacy and noble objectives, building rather than demolishing, working for rapprochement rather than distancing.”

The Sultanate’s speech was delivered by Ahmed bin Dawood al Zadjali, Deputy Representative of the Sultanate to the United Nations.

Al Zadjali said that peace is one of the greatest bounties, since it is the mainstay of stability of nations and the factor that accelerates cooperation among countries. He explained that the Sultanate has embraced peace and that it has strong conviction in its significance.

Oman espoused peace as a permanent component of its foreign policy and a noble objective that it strives to achieve in its relations with all countries of the world, said Al Zadjali, adding that the Sultanate will continue to be a supporter of culture of peace in its full sense, its values and ethical principles that encourage non-violence and non-utilization of force—principles that advocate the settlement of disputes by peaceful means.

In the speech, A Zadjali reaffirmed that “Peace cannot be achieved by words, but by proper action that conforms with international values and principles, without prejudice to the UN Charter the International Law.” –ONA