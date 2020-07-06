Oman ranks second in Savills Middle East’s Global Logistics Index

London: Savills, the leading global real estate advisors, reaffirmed in its second in-depth Middle East webinar, held here, that the Sultanate of Oman played a leading role in advancing logistics services.

The seminar pointed out that the Sultanate ranked second in the Arab world in the London-based Global Logistics Index (GLI), based on World Bank data.

Ihsan Kharouf, Head of Savills Oman, who attended the session, said that improvement in the GLI (index) proves that the region is gaining popularity and superiority when it comes to trade and logistics services, as revealed by commercial statistics.

“This only proves that the region is growing in popularity and superiority when it comes to trade and logistics,” said Kharouf, adding that “Trade statistics reveals exports from the Middle East have grew by 21 per cent in 2018, totalling USD 1.13 trillion. The size and capacity of deep-sea container ships on the Asia-Middle East route has also doubled from 9,000 containers in 2010 to 18,000 containers in 2020, indicating a significant improvement in capacity”. Kharouf pointed out that

countries of the region invest in a big way to modernize their infrastructure and build future projects to offer more efficient services, enable more smooth merging into regional and global economics.

On his turn, Sulaiman al Riyami, Vice-president of Real Estate at Oman Aviation Group, said “Geographic locations play a vital role for the logistics accessibility. For instance, air cargo is key in the Sultanate’s logistics landscape; Muscat Airport is located in the middle of the city which grants access to various local industrial parks as well as access markets within the four-hour flight radius. We are also establishing a seamless access between sea and air transport which allows us to place Oman as an attractive location for operators and investors in the international market.” –ONA