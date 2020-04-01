Oman Post to receive customers by appointment

After careful monitoring of the evolving circumstances, starting Thursday April 2, 2020, Oman Post is implementing stricter processes and procedures that limit customer walk-ins to all branches to appointments only until further notice. This step has been taken to eliminate customer interactions and support social/physical distancing.

Working hours across all branches are Sunday to Thursday from 9 am to 3 pm.

“We realize the important role of postal services and will continue to be operational with only essential staff remaining on-site, while all other staff will work from home.”

During this time, we will offer our customers the following service options:

Appointments: Customers will be able to visit one of our branches to collect or receive items by booking an appointment through the following link: http://omanpost.om/booknow/. Drop-off or pick-up procedures at branches will all adhere to social distancing procedures.

P.O. Box Services: Mailbox contents and parcels can be delivered to customers’ physical addressees through the newly-launched door-to-door service, “Asyad Express”, by calling the dedicated customer service line on 24506999 to schedule delivery. This service is optional, and charges apply.