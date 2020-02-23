Oman Post to deliver books free

MUSCAT, FEB 23 – Oman Post will be delivering books weighing up to 3 kg from the 25th edition of the Muscat International Book Fair (MIBF) 2020 venue to any place inside the Sultanate for free. Books weighing above the 3 kg will be subject to standard postal charges, according to the sources at the Oman Post. Additionally, as the preferred logistics partner for the MIBF, delivery services of books to its 83-branch networks around the country is an addition to its existing services till March 2 when the MIBF will get over. “This partnership is our way of making books more accessible to readers,” said May al Bayat, Marketing and Communications Manager at Oman Post.

