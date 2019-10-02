Oman Post, PSO on the lookout for creative works of art

Showcasing Oman’s growing role and status on the global arts scene, Oman Post and in collaboration with the Photographic Society of Oman (PSO) invites professional and nonprofessional photographers worldwide to participate in a photo contest under the theme ‘Post’. Entrants can submit up to four images that illustrate the theme to explore the relation between people and postal services, an industry that is deeply rooted with humanity and the development of societies. Entries can be uploaded on the website www.psocontest.com until 12 December 2019.

Open to candidates of any nationality and any age, the competition is organized under the patronage of the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP), an international organization of the national associations of photography.

Works will be evaluated by a panel of high-profile judges including, HE Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said Albusaidi, Governor of Buraimi and Chairman of PSO, Riccardo Busi, Chairman of FIAP (Honorary. Excellence FIAP), and Ahmed Alshukaili, Member of the PSO and Holder of His Majesty’s Award of Photography.

Ahmed bin Abdullah Albusaidi, Director of PSO said, “We are always on the lookout for artists looking to share depictions of their sensations with viewers. This latest collaboration with Oman Post brings the theme of ‘Post’ to the forefront with Omani and international talent. While photographs can focus on post, stamps, philately or postal services in general, participating artists are expected to inspire the viewer to find out more about what is pictured in the photo in order to win. We cannot wait to see an inspiring collection of works presented to the world in the finest forms of arts.”

Sayyid Nasr Albusaidi, General Manager Business Excellence Oman Post said, “The theme of the photo contest focuses on ‘Post’ through the lens of participating artists from across the world. Our collaboration with the Photographic Society of Oman is meant to find those synergies between arts and the postal sector. We want to showcase participants’ creative abilities to blend both worlds in sensational depictions that evoke emotions and raise awareness about postal services, their ancient history, pivotal present, and evolving future.”

A total of 11 awards will be given. Five awards will be presented by FIAP, another five by PSO, as well as a best author award.