Muscat: In a move that will help raise awareness about one of the sultanate’s national and natural treasures, Oman Post has launched for five new stamps about sea turtles.

The stamps are part of the company’s efforts to promote environmental conservation and promote ecotourism in Oman. The five new and other stamps issued by the company can be availed by contacting Oman Post at philatelic@omanpost.om at the collector’s office in Muscat Grand Mall.