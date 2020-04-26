Oman Post launches premium shipping service

Oman Post has announced the launch of International Premium Express Mail (IPEX), its new premium international document and parcel shipping service.

With this new offering, Oman Post customers can ship internationally to over 220 destinations. While continuously reviewing its procedures to adapt to the current Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation, Oman Post encourages customers to avail of the new service and others by utilizing its appointments system to visit branches via the link http://omanpost.om/booknow/ or call the customer service number 24170444, in order to ensure social distancing is enforced.

Abdulmalik Albalushi, chief executive officer of Oman Post said, “We are responding to our customers’ feedback in order to always provide them with a convenient and user-friendly experience especially in the current challenging circumstances for the community at large. We are now able to offer the same value we do on domestic deliveries but now on the international express delivery front.” Albalushi added, “The launch of IPEX is part of the transformation of Oman Post products and services by which the company enhances and strengthens the capabilities of connecting people and communities locally and globally”.