Oman Post celebrates the Sultanate’s rich biodiversity with launch of five turtle stamps

Generating public awareness on one of Oman’s national natural treasures, Oman Post launched five stamps about these magnificent species. The stamps feature the hawksbill, Leatherback, Olive Ridley, Green, and Loggerhead turtles. The move is part of the company’s efforts to promote conservation efforts and encourage ecotourism within and into the Sultanate.

“The new colourful stamps depict five turtles found in habitat across Oman. We wanted to showcase that the Sultanate has a huge potential when it comes to marine turtle presence that is yet to be fully leveraged. Having the population of such intriguing species create unique opportunities for the development of a healthy ecotourism sector, but we all need to do our part and support the national agenda when it comes to conservation and collectively work towards the goal of saving these ancient creatures,” said Rashad Alwahaibi, Manager — Stamps & Philatelic at Oman Post.

Oman Post’s new five stamps aim to showcase the rich diversity in Oman’s environment. The company’s philately department chooses key topics and themes that celebrates the Sultanate’s history which is deeply rooted in tradition and culture, while also showcasing its modernity and peacefulness. Some of the recent collections highlighted Omani music, tourist attractions, and the state-of the-art airports across the country. The new stamps and previous collections can now be reserved by emailing Oman Post on: philatelic@omanpost.om.

