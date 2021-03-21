Oman Post ASYAD Express opens fulfilment center

Muscat: Supporting the Sultanate’s growing and developing eCommerce sector, Oman Post ASYAD Express, a member of ASYAD Group, has announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art fulfillment center. The integrated-logistical solutions’ facility offers customers storage services, as well as pick, pack, and dispatch of online orders for last-mile domestic and international delivery, and the handling of returns. In close proximity to Muscat International Airport, the facility is equipped with the latest technologies and facilities to provide local and international individuals and retailers of all sizes, with innovative, fast, and reliable postal services.

Ensuring high levels of customer satisfaction, the fulfillment center offers next-day express delivery to many business and residential addresses in select locations across Oman, and up to a maximum of three days to extremely remote locations across the Sultanate. Deliveries to the GCC, wider Middle East, and the rest of the world can be completed in one to four days. The center provides a full packaging and wrapping solution, cold and temperature-controlled storage facilities for both imports and exports, helping Oman Post ASYAD Express expand its operational distribution and eCommerce capabilities for individual customers, sellers, and corporates alike locally and internationally.

“The fulfillment center is an integral part of the integrated services of Oman Post ASYAD Express, supporting the growth of eCommerce locally and internationally. With our experience and an established network of 220 global destinations, our growing customer base will be able to benefit from fast, convenient, and reliable postal services, as we continue to position Oman as a regional fulfillment and distribution hub for eCommerce,” said Nasser Al Sharji, Acting CEO of Oman Post ASYAD Express.

As per the index report released by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Oman has been able to secure its place among the Top 10 most prepared developing economies for B2C eCommerce. The Sultanate has climbed six positions in the UN’s Business-to-Consumer (B2C) eCommerce Index 2020, securing the 54th ranking globally and 4th among Arab countries.

Providing end-to-end visibility, the center utilizes one of the world’s most sophisticated logistics management systems (LMS) that allows Oman Post ASYAD Express to optimize all processes from creating an order, up to delivering it to their customers’ door. In addition, it is a fully secured facility with 24-hour on-site security and CCTV, along with the assurance of the highest health and safety standards.

The new fulfillment center also provides Omani SME’s with the ability to use the new infrastructure, technology and experience of the Asyad Express team to support in driving their business forward both domestically and internationally. Oman Post ASYAD Express is working towards expanding its branch network, while enhancing its portfolio of products and services and products to meet the growing demand on eCommerce and express shipping