Oman participates in GCC meeting on dealing with regional risks

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP), the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) and several government agencies on Tuesday took part in the second meeting of the technical working group of GCC Secretariat General concerned with developing mechanisms for dealing with regional risks.

The virtual meeting discussed a range of issues related to dealing with regional risks, most notably the discussion of best practices in dealing with Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and the lessons learned from them. –ONA