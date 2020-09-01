Main 

Oman participates in GCC meeting on dealing with regional risks

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP), the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) and several government agencies on Tuesday took part in the second meeting of the technical working group of GCC Secretariat General concerned with developing mechanisms for dealing with regional risks.

The virtual meeting discussed a range of issues related to dealing with regional risks, most notably the discussion of best practices in dealing with Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and the lessons learned from them. –ONA

 

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7746 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

No rains expected in Muscat, confirms Oman Met

Oman Observer Comments Off on No rains expected in Muscat, confirms Oman Met

Oman crude climbs $1.10/barrel after precipitous fall

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman crude climbs $1.10/barrel after precipitous fall

Vehicle owners with expired driving licenses to get insurance

Oman Observer Comments Off on Vehicle owners with expired driving licenses to get insurance